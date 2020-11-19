See All Family Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Stefanie Remson, APN

Family Medicine
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stefanie Remson, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. 

Stefanie Remson works at Dispatch Health Nv Wagner PC in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dispatch Health
    3841 W Charleston Blvd Ste 203, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 848-4443
    Monday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 10:00pm
  2. 2
    Rheumatoid Arthritis Coach
    1810 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 228-2475
  3. 3
    Howard J Mason MD
    1701 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 10A, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 616-7720

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Stefanie Remson, APN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083981955
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Nevada
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stefanie Remson, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stefanie Remson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stefanie Remson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stefanie Remson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Stefanie Remson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefanie Remson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stefanie Remson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stefanie Remson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

