Stefanie Peoples, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stefanie Peoples, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dearborn, MI. 

Stefanie Peoples works at A1 Optimum Health Logistics LLC in Dearborn, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A1 Optimum Health Logistics LLC
    15301 Tireman Ave, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 633-1483

About Stefanie Peoples, CNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1063820074
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

