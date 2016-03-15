Stefanie Elkin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stefanie Elkin, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stefanie Elkin, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Santa Cruz, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 406 Mission St Ste G, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 Directions (831) 426-0362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stefanie Elkin?
My experience with Stefanie is she is a caring and insightful therapist.
About Stefanie Elkin, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1265564074
Frequently Asked Questions
Stefanie Elkin accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stefanie Elkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Stefanie Elkin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefanie Elkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stefanie Elkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stefanie Elkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.