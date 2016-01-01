See All Nurse Midwives in Winston Salem, NC
Stefanie Bates, CNM

Midwifery
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stefanie Bates, CNM is a Midwife in Winston Salem, NC. 

Stefanie Bates works at Novant Health Triad OB/GYN in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Triad OB GYN
    2909 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7764
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Stefanie Bates, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1780008722
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

