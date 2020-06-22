See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP Icon-share Share Profile

Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (17)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Stefania Fynn-Aikins works at BRYLIN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Laurie Dahl, FNP
Laurie Dahl, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Brylin Behavioral Health Center
    531 Farber Lakes Dr Ste 201, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 632-5450
  2. 2
    Brylin Hospitals
    1263 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 886-8200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stefania Fynn-Aikins?

    Jun 22, 2020
    Always concerned and helpful with my issues.
    Tom — Jun 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP
    How would you rate your experience with Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stefania Fynn-Aikins to family and friends

    Stefania Fynn-Aikins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stefania Fynn-Aikins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP.

    About Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508955402
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stefania Fynn-Aikins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stefania Fynn-Aikins works at BRYLIN BEHAVIORAL HEALTH CENTER in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Stefania Fynn-Aikins’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Stefania Fynn-Aikins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefania Fynn-Aikins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stefania Fynn-Aikins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stefania Fynn-Aikins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.