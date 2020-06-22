Stefania Fynn-Aikins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Stefania Fynn-Aikins, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY.
Brylin Behavioral Health Center531 Farber Lakes Dr Ste 201, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 632-5450
Brylin Hospitals1263 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 886-8200
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always concerned and helpful with my issues.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508955402
