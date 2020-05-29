Stefani Seiden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stefani Seiden, PSY
Stefani Seiden, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Stefani Seiden works at
Therapy Center of New York200 E 33rd St Apt 31J, New York, NY 10016 Directions (516) 375-7499
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Seiden is one of a kind. She is an empathetic, kind, and supportive professional who validates your feelings. She is a great listener, trustworthy and has helped me out of some pretty dark times. I feel very comfortable around Dr. Seiden, and I am very thankful for all that she has helped me with!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Stefani Seiden accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stefani Seiden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Stefani Seiden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefani Seiden.
