Stefani McElheney, LMFT
Overview
Stefani McElheney, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Crestview Hills, KY.
Locations
Holly Maddy LLC328 Thomas More Pkwy Ste 102, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 431-6333
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Stefani is a WONDERFUL therapist. She is a great listener and gives excellent advice. She never judges your situation and takes the time to really get to know you. I consider her a great friend and an integral part of my life. I would highly recommend her for individual or couples therapy.
About Stefani McElheney, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1790920403
Stefani McElheney accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stefani McElheney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Stefani McElheney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stefani McElheney.
