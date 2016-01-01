Dr. Stefan Young, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Young, OD
Overview
Dr. Stefan Young, OD is an Optometrist in Falls Church, VA.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare8112 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (571) 317-0802
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Young?
About Dr. Stefan Young, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1336219211
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Young accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Young works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Young. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.