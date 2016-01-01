Dr. Massong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefan Massong, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stefan Massong, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ocean Springs, MS.
Dr. Massong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Applied Psychology Ctr Apc904 Desoto St, Ocean Springs, MS 39564 Directions (228) 872-8429
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massong?
About Dr. Stefan Massong, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568556082
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massong accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massong works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Massong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.