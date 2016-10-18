Starla Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Starla Johnson, FNP
Overview
Starla Johnson, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Waco, TX.
Starla Johnson works at
Locations
South 18th Community and Dental Clinic1800 Gurley Ln, Waco, TX 76706 Directions (254) 313-5411
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing her since 2008, she's a great and patient doctor. I've recommend her to others and she still gets great reviews. Family prato usually has non-caring doctors, only there for the pay checks. But she actually cares! Favorite doctor!
About Starla Johnson, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871872069
Starla Johnson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans.
Starla Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Starla Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Starla Johnson.
