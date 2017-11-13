Dr. Sims has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Sims, DC
Dr. Stanley Sims, DC is a Chiropractor in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Sims works at
Sims Chiropractic Clinic500 E Woodrow Wilson Ave Ste F, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 982-0988
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
DR. Sims is very professional and friendly his assistant is also very friendly and courteous I've been being treated due to an accident, but will continue to frequent his practice for maintence at my own expense he's just that good and the environment in his office makes you very comfortable
About Dr. Stanley Sims, DC
- Chiropractic
Dr. Sims accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sims has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sims. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sims.
