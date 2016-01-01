Dr. Schup III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD
Overview
Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD is an Optometrist in Lubbock, TX.
Dr. Schup III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Visionworks6002 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX 79414 Directions (806) 792-3937
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schup III?
About Dr. Stanley Schup III, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184744906
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schup III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schup III works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schup III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schup III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schup III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schup III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.