Stanley Mandel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stanley Mandel, EDD
Overview
Stanley Mandel, EDD is a Psychologist in Freehold, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 63 W Main St Ste M, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 303-8171
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stanley Mandel?
About Stanley Mandel, EDD
- Psychology
- English
- 1073696738
Frequently Asked Questions
Stanley Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stanley Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stanley Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stanley Mandel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stanley Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stanley Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.