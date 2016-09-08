Dr. Stanley Friedland, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Friedland, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Fordham University and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Stanley Friedland, Ph.D.89 Old Mamaroneck Rd, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 948-6785
Stanley Friedland, Ph.D.140 Lockwood Ave Ste 103, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 632-9650
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Friedland is a great listener and very compassionate . Felt like he had provided me with the strength and power to get through my problems
About Dr. Stanley Friedland, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1891822680
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Psyc Ctr
- Manhattan Psych Ctr
- Fordham University
- City University of New York
