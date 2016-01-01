See All Psychologists in Stockton, CA
Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D

Psychology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Alliant International University.

Dr. Hutchinson works at Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D. in Stockton, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA, Sacramento, CA, Oakland, CA and Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.
    5250 Claremont Ave, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 444-8012
  2. 2
    Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.
    111 N Market St, San Jose, CA 95113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 444-8012
  3. 3
    Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.
    717 K St Ste 500, Sacramento, CA 95814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 444-8012
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.
    436 14th St, Oakland, CA 94612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 444-8012
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.
    99 Almaden Blvd Ste 600, San Jose, CA 95113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 444-8012
  6. 6
    Stancil J.L. Hutchinson, Psy.D.
    9245 Laguna Springs Dr, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 444-8012

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Fear of Anger Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hutchinson?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hutchinson to family and friends

    Dr. Hutchinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hutchinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336444801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente of Southern California
    Residency
    Internship
    • FRESNO CITY COLLEGE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Alliant International University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutchinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutchinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutchinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stancil Hutchinson, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.