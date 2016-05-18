See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Stacy Shelton, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Stacy Shelton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Stacy Shelton works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capsule Endoscopy Services Inc.
    9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 228-5477
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 18, 2016
    She is a excellent example of a caring Doctor, that loves her profession. She takes time to listen to your health problems. Never makes you feel rushed, or that you are taking too much time. She must have a lot of experience and special schooling, because she knows about everything you ask her in the medical field. I would recommend her to everyone, and have told a lot of people about her. she takes such good care of my husband which has a lot of complex medical problems, and he loves her to
    Patsy Glaspie in Las Vegas, NV — May 18, 2016
    About Stacy Shelton, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1992030928
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Shelton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacy Shelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacy Shelton works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Stacy Shelton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stacy Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Shelton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

