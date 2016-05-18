Stacy Shelton, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Shelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacy Shelton, NP
Stacy Shelton, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Stacy Shelton works at
Capsule Endoscopy Services Inc.9499 W Charleston Blvd Ste 150, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 228-5477
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Principal Financial Group
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a excellent example of a caring Doctor, that loves her profession. She takes time to listen to your health problems. Never makes you feel rushed, or that you are taking too much time. She must have a lot of experience and special schooling, because she knows about everything you ask her in the medical field. I would recommend her to everyone, and have told a lot of people about her. she takes such good care of my husband which has a lot of complex medical problems, and he loves her to
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992030928
Stacy Shelton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Stacy Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Shelton.
