Stacy Screws, FNP
Stacy Screws, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bartlett, TN.
Stacy Screws works at
Bartlett- Raleigh Internal Medicine Group P. C.2743 Summer Oaks Dr, Bartlett, TN 38134
Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1528120466
Stacy Screws accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Screws has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Stacy Screws. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Screws.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Screws, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Screws appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.