Stacy Savage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Savage, MS
Overview
Stacy Savage, MS is a Counselor in Palm Coast, FL.
Locations
- 1 381 Palm Coast Pkwy SW Unit 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 597-2904
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I sought out therapy at Solutions Counseling and Consulting primarily to help with my anxiety and to find someone who can help me understand my thought processes in a more coherent rational way. I suffered daily from anxiety and my negative thought processes were holding me back in my relationships with others and above all, myself. Stacy educated me on where it comes from and recommended techniques to help manage it. Once I had physical control over my anxiety, we were then able to address my triggers. It’s been the most uplifting and empowering experience to understand things that I would never have been able to achieve alone. She showed me compassion, understanding and validation. Stacy is a very skillful and empathic professional. I highly recommend her services.
About Stacy Savage, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1053575530
