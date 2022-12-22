See All Counselors in Palm Coast, FL
Stacy Savage, MS

Counseling
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Stacy Savage, MS is a Counselor in Palm Coast, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    381 Palm Coast Pkwy SW Unit 1, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 597-2904
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I sought out therapy at Solutions Counseling and Consulting primarily to help with my anxiety and to find someone who can help me understand my thought processes in a more coherent rational way. I suffered daily from anxiety and my negative thought processes were holding me back in my relationships with others and above all, myself. Stacy educated me on where it comes from and recommended techniques to help manage it. Once I had physical control over my anxiety, we were then able to address my triggers. It’s been the most uplifting and empowering experience to understand things that I would never have been able to achieve alone. She showed me compassion, understanding and validation. Stacy is a very skillful and empathic professional. I highly recommend her services.
    Karen Kummer — Dec 22, 2022
    Photo: Stacy Savage, MS
    About Stacy Savage, MS

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053575530
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Savage has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Savage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Stacy Savage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Savage.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Savage, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Savage appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

