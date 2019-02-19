See All Nurse Practitioners in Chandler, AZ
Stacy Sanchez, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Overview

Stacy Sanchez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ. 

Stacy Sanchez works at Good Health Medical, PC in Chandler, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Good Health Medical, PC
    261 N Roosevelt Ave, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 305-2888
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Feb 19, 2019
    I believe Dr. Sanchez is one of the most caring doctors I’ve met. She is never in a hurry to get you out of her office. She’s very thorough in anything and everything that is going on with each individual. I would highly recommend her to anyone. This woman goes above and beyond for her patients. I can’t wait till she can have her own practice.
    Odilia Gonzalez in Corpus Christi , TX — Feb 19, 2019
    About Stacy Sanchez, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922359462
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacy Sanchez works at Good Health Medical, PC in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Stacy Sanchez’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Stacy Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

