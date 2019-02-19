Stacy Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Sanchez, FNP
Stacy Sanchez, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chandler, AZ.
Good Health Medical, PC261 N Roosevelt Ave, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 305-2888
I believe Dr. Sanchez is one of the most caring doctors I’ve met. She is never in a hurry to get you out of her office. She’s very thorough in anything and everything that is going on with each individual. I would highly recommend her to anyone. This woman goes above and beyond for her patients. I can’t wait till she can have her own practice.
- 1922359462
Stacy Sanchez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Stacy Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Sanchez.
