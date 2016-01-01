Stacy O'Mara, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy O'Mara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacy O'Mara, LMHC
Stacy O'Mara, LMHC is a Counselor in Casselberry, FL.
Jrini Inc.661 Seminola Blvd, Casselberry, FL 32707 Directions (407) 405-0585
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Stacy O'Mara, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1114135837
Stacy O'Mara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy O'Mara accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy O'Mara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stacy O'Mara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy O'Mara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy O'Mara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy O'Mara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.