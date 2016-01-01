Stacy Long has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Long, PA-C
Overview
Stacy Long, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ.
Stacy Long works at
Locations
Cushing Street Family Practice58 W Cushing St, Tucson, AZ 85701 Directions (520) 620-0792
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Stacy Long, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1205906591
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Long accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stacy Long. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Long.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.