Stacy Li, RPA-C
Offers telehealth
Stacy Li, RPA-C is a Dermatologist in Elmhurst, NY.
1
Metro Dermatology - Elmhurst4012 80th St, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 886-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
2
Metro Dermatology - Flushing14472 Northern Blvd Ste 203, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 886-9000
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Always kind and helpful. Thoroughly explains what is wrong and what the treatment is, and gets me in and out as quickly and efficiently as possible.
About Stacy Li, RPA-C
- Dermatology
- English, Cantonese, Mandarin and Mandarin
Stacy Li has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Li accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacy Li speaks Cantonese, Mandarin and Mandarin.
84 patients have reviewed Stacy Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Li.
