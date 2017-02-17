See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Stacy Koch, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Stacy Koch, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Stacy Koch works at Norton Medical Associates Fincastle in Louisville, KY.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louisville Physicians for Women Psc
    210 E Gray St Ste 700, Louisville, KY 40202 (502) 629-5400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2017
    Stacy is wonderful. She takes time to educate and explain diagnosis, prognosis and treatment plan. Very personable!
    About Stacy Koch, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427488329
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Koch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Koch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Stacy Koch works at Norton Medical Associates Fincastle in Louisville, KY.

    Stacy Koch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Koch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Koch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Koch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

