Stacy Knoll, LPC
Offers telehealth
Stacy Knoll, LPC is a Counselor in Madison, WI.
Stacy Knoll works at
Northstar Counseling Center6506 SCHROEDER RD, Madison, WI 53711 Directions (608) 270-1960Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Physicians Plus Insurance Corporation
- Unity Health Plans Insurance Corporation
Stacy genuinely cares about her patients wellbeing. She is very easy to talk to and never judgmental.
- Counseling
- English
Stacy Knoll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
2 patients have reviewed Stacy Knoll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Knoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Knoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Knoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.