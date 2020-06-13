Stacy Ingle, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacy Ingle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacy Ingle, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stacy Ingle, CNM is a Midwife in Federal Way, WA.
Stacy Ingle works at
Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Federal Way34709 9th Ave S Ste B300, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Stacy for my prenatal care over the last 7 months of pregnancy and she has been a delight! I am not afraid to ask any questions and have never felt judged or uneasy about her responses.
About Stacy Ingle, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1639727704
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Ingle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
