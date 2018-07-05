Stacy Golding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Golding, MFT
Overview
Stacy Golding, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Francisco, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2406 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 563-1585
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacy Golding?
My parents brought me to Stacy for family therapy around ongoing struggles with them mainly arising out of the stresses of me being a single mother. I have never felt so redeemed in my adult life dealing with my parents who routinely gang up on me during conflicts and gaslight me. They insisted I needed to be medicated before beginning therapy and were upset not to get confirmation of their 'diagnosis' from a mental health professional. At 43, I have never felt so heard in a room with my parents
About Stacy Golding, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1245316793
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacy Golding accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacy Golding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Stacy Golding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Golding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Golding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Golding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.