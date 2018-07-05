See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Francisco, CA
Stacy Golding, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Stacy Golding, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Francisco, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2406 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 563-1585
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Stacy Golding, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245316793
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacy Golding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacy Golding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Stacy Golding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacy Golding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacy Golding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacy Golding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

