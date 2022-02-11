Dr. Coen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacy Coen, OD
Overview
Dr. Stacy Coen, OD is an Optometrist in Boston, MA.
Dr. Coen works at
Locations
Warby Parker Inc.83 Newbury St Ste 2, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (508) 658-7448
Ratings & Reviews
I had so much trouble with my prescription a couple of years ago--the whole left side of my vision was distorted with my glasses. Two eye doctors tried to fix it and couldn't and basically suggested it was in my head. I used my old prescription until I went to Dr. Coen. When the same thing happened when I picked up my new glasses, she saw me again right away and figured out the problem within ten minutes. She had the glasses remade, fixed the issue completely, and has made sure the issue doesn't recur with every subsequent prescription. She is very thorough, efficient, and friendly, and does an amazing job for her patients. I've since moved two hours away, but plan to continue seeing Dr. Coen for my eye exams.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Coen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Coen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.