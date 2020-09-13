Stacy Braun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stacy Braun, LPC
Offers telehealth
Stacy Braun, LPC is a Counselor in Colorado Springs, CO.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 130 E Monument St Ste 202, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Directions (719) 331-8636
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
This woman is a great therapist. She helped me and my family in the hardest time. I would more than recommend her.
- Counseling
- English
- 1508991290
Stacy Braun accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
