See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Newington, CT
Stacie Zibel, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Stacie Zibel, APRN

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stacie Zibel, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. 

Stacie Zibel works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    365 Willard Ave Ste 2D, Newington, CT 06111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 665-1571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stacie Zibel?

    Dec 07, 2022
    After leaving two different doctors for not listening and having a rude office staff, imagine my pleasant surprise to find cheerful caring people. The office staff for all extremely helpful and Stacey Zibel was attentive and right in line with my philosophy about my health. Happy to give her and the team 5 stars!
    Nan — Dec 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stacie Zibel, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Stacie Zibel, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stacie Zibel to family and friends

    Stacie Zibel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stacie Zibel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stacie Zibel, APRN.

    About Stacie Zibel, APRN

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457321564
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacie Zibel, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacie Zibel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacie Zibel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacie Zibel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacie Zibel works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Newington, CT. View the full address on Stacie Zibel’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stacie Zibel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacie Zibel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacie Zibel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacie Zibel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stacie Zibel, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.