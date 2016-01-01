Stacie Cockerham, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacie Cockerham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacie Cockerham, FNP
Overview
Stacie Cockerham, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 155, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7627
Ratings & Reviews
About Stacie Cockerham, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1306438304
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacie Cockerham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacie Cockerham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacie Cockerham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacie Cockerham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacie Cockerham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.