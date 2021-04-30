See All Nurse Practitioners in Salisbury, MD
Staci Butler, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Staci Butler, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Salisbury, MD. 

Staci Butler works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Tlc Svcs Inc Dba Chesapeake Health Care
    1813 Sweetbay Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804



About Staci Butler, CRNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1215545116
Staci Butler, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Staci Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Staci Butler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Staci Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Staci Butler works at Chesapeake Health Care in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Staci Butler’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Staci Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Staci Butler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Staci Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Staci Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

