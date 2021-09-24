Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Walker, OD
Dr. Stacey Walker, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL.
Tampa Bay Optometric Group PA2001 E Fowler Ave, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 972-3465
I had a great experience with this doctor a few years ago. While having 2 degenerative eye diseases, she treated me well and was professional. She was honest about my vision and I appreciated that because ophthalmologists don't talk about vision. I have a lot going on, and my eyes were wandering during testing so she would use a finger or hand to redirect. She didn't make a big deal out of it and was patient. Very quick, easy. Accurate prescription.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
