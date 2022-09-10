See All Counselors in Paramus, NJ
Stacey Vasquez, LSW

Counseling
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stacey Vasquez, LSW is a Counselor in Paramus, NJ. 

Stacey Vasquez works at Family Psychiatry and Therapy in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Psychiatry and Therapy
    37 W Century Rd Ste 100, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 380-6637
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Stacey Vasquez, LSW

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194313932
