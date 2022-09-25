Dr. Sumner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stacey Sumner, OD
Dr. Stacey Sumner, OD is an Optometrist in Sherman Oaks, CA.
Richard L. Silver Od PC Stacey Sumnerprofessional Visioncare Associates14607 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (818) 789-3311
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
I've been going to Dr. Sumner for many years. I live in San Jose, so I get appointments when I'm in the So. Cal. area. She's extremely thorough and patient. Highly recommend.
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Sumner accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sumner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sumner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.