Stacey Smallwood, APRN

Dermatology Associates of Kentucky250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-4444Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
From the moment Stacey came in her warm smile and greeting reassured me. Her communication skills are first rate: she listened to me carefully and responded helpfully and sympathetically. She gave me a nail trim and also attended to my other issues - a corn on the small toe of my left foot, and callouses on the soles of my feet. She is so skillful that I didn't feel any anxiety or pain as she worked. In fact, I enjoyed the experience because she engaged me in conversation about our different backgrounds and interests, and discovered we shared a love of cats. She goes above and beyond in giving contructive tips, e.g. when I asked if there was anything I could do to help my callouses she recommended Urea, a foot cream to rub into the the callouses every day, explained in detail how to apply it to the greatest effect, and told me the Walgreen's Pharmacy I go to would be the best place to buy it (rather than Walmart or Kroger) because they'll know exactly where it is, unlike markets.
