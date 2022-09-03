See All Nurse Practitioners in Lexington, KY
Stacey Smallwood, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Stacey Smallwood, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lexington, KY. 

Stacey Smallwood works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Kentucky
    250 Fountain Ct, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-4444
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    From the moment Stacey came in her warm smile and greeting reassured me. Her communication skills are first rate: she listened to me carefully and responded helpfully and sympathetically. She gave me a nail trim and also attended to my other issues - a corn on the small toe of my left foot, and callouses on the soles of my feet. She is so skillful that I didn't feel any anxiety or pain as she worked. In fact, I enjoyed the experience because she engaged me in conversation about our different backgrounds and interests, and discovered we shared a love of cats. She goes above and beyond in giving contructive tips, e.g. when I asked if there was anything I could do to help my callouses she recommended Urea, a foot cream to rub into the the callouses every day, explained in detail how to apply it to the greatest effect, and told me the Walgreen's Pharmacy I go to would be the best place to buy it (rather than Walmart or Kroger) because they'll know exactly where it is, unlike markets.
    About Stacey Smallwood, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184738593
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Smallwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacey Smallwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Smallwood works at Dermatology Associates of Kentucky in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Stacey Smallwood’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Stacey Smallwood. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Smallwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Smallwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Smallwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

