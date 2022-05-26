Stacey Slavik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stacey Slavik, APN
Overview
Stacey Slavik, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lubbock, TX.
Stacey Slavik works at
Locations
Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center -son Lubbock301 40th St, Lubbock, TX 79404 Directions (806) 743-9355
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate Stacey's no nonsense approach to patient care. I don't need someone to sugar coat and be politically correct. She is blunt, to the point and does not mince words. Does not waste my time or hers.
About Stacey Slavik, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1437122272
Stacey Slavik accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Stacey Slavik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Stacey Slavik works at
6 patients have reviewed Stacey Slavik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Slavik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Slavik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.