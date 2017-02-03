See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Upland, CA
Stacey Sanderson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Overview

Stacey Sanderson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Upland, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    600 N Mountain Ave Ste C205G, Upland, CA 91786
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2017
    Stacey is fantastic! You will not find many like her. She is not only compassionate, yet she is straightforward and tells you the way she sees it whether or not you want to hear it...it is something you need to hear in order to grow. She is always available! She will either text you back at any hour she is awake, or call you. She will even agree to meet with someone you are having difficulties with in your relationships. She is extremely personable, sharing how she has dealt with similar issues.
    Upland, CA — Feb 03, 2017
    Photo: Stacey Sanderson, LMFT
    About Stacey Sanderson, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467434951
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

