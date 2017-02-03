Stacey Sanderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Stacey Sanderson, LMFT
Overview
Stacey Sanderson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Upland, CA.
Locations
- 1 600 N Mountain Ave Ste C205G, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (951) 285-8662
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Stacey is fantastic! You will not find many like her. She is not only compassionate, yet she is straightforward and tells you the way she sees it whether or not you want to hear it...it is something you need to hear in order to grow. She is always available! She will either text you back at any hour she is awake, or call you. She will even agree to meet with someone you are having difficulties with in your relationships. She is extremely personable, sharing how she has dealt with similar issues.
About Stacey Sanderson, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1467434951
