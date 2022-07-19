See All Nurse Practitioners in Corpus Christi, TX
Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Stacey Sanchez works at CHRISTUS Family Medicine Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Corpus Christi Office
    5920 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 991-0112

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 19, 2022
Changed Health Care Provided due to lack of interest. Stacey has reviewed my care and is lining me up for test (like mammogram) etc. that I haven't had done in a few years. I've heard good things about her so decided to give her a try.
Wynette — Jul 19, 2022
About Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801314281
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacey Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Stacey Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacey Sanchez works at CHRISTUS Family Medicine Associates in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Stacey Sanchez’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Stacey Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Sanchez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

