Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C
Overview
Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Stacey Sanchez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Corpus Christi Office5920 Saratoga Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 991-0112
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacey Sanchez?
Changed Health Care Provided due to lack of interest. Stacey has reviewed my care and is lining me up for test (like mammogram) etc. that I haven't had done in a few years. I've heard good things about her so decided to give her a try.
About Stacey Sanchez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801314281
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacey Sanchez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Stacey Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacey Sanchez works at
9 patients have reviewed Stacey Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Sanchez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.