See All Family Doctors in Clermont, FL
Stacey Rivera, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Stacey Rivera, ARNP

Family Medicine
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stacey Rivera, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. 

Stacey Rivera works at AdventHealth Primary Care+ Clermont in Clermont, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Primary Care+ Clermont
    1919 E Highway 40 Ste 205, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 607-6155

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Stacey Rivera?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Stacey Rivera, ARNP
How would you rate your experience with Stacey Rivera, ARNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Stacey Rivera to family and friends

Stacey Rivera's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Stacey Rivera

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stacey Rivera, ARNP.

About Stacey Rivera, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1922497601
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacey Rivera, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacey Rivera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Stacey Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacey Rivera works at AdventHealth Primary Care+ Clermont in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Stacey Rivera’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Stacey Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Rivera.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Stacey Rivera, ARNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.