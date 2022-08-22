See All Gastroenterologists in Wilmington, NC
Stacey Pennington, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Stacey Pennington, PA-C

Gastroenterology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stacey Pennington, PA-C is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. 

Stacey Pennington works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington
    1520 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 240-9742
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stacey Pennington?

    Aug 22, 2022
    Stacey Pennington is competent, pragmatic, and her bedside manner is impeccable. I felt heard for the first time in a long time in the healthcare space, not shying away from details. She actually asked detailed questions and helpful to me as the patient, took copious notes while giving me a moment to recall any histories. I now have a plan, am aware of the plan, and trust that she will get to the bottom of my symptoms and results thus far. A+
    Lindsay — Aug 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stacey Pennington, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Stacey Pennington, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stacey Pennington to family and friends

    Stacey Pennington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stacey Pennington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stacey Pennington, PA-C.

    About Stacey Pennington, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1104870328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Pennington, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Pennington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacey Pennington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Pennington works at Novant Health Gastroenterology - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Stacey Pennington’s profile.

    Stacey Pennington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Pennington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Pennington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Pennington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.