See All Nurse Practitioners in Daytona Beach, FL
Stacey McKinnon Icon-share Share Profile

Stacey McKinnon

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stacey McKinnon is a Nurse Practitioner in Daytona Beach, FL. 

Stacey McKinnon works at OBGYN Health Center in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    OBGYN Health Center
    769 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 492-0004
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Stacey McKinnon?

    Sep 27, 2019
    I saw Stacey for my initial visit in the Daytona OB/GYN practice. She was king, professional, and extremely skilled. It was the most comfortable exam I’ve had. I would definitely recommend to entrust your care to her.
    — Sep 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Stacey McKinnon
    How would you rate your experience with Stacey McKinnon?
    • Likelihood of recommending Stacey McKinnon to family and friends

    Stacey McKinnon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Stacey McKinnon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stacey McKinnon.

    About Stacey McKinnon

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053823112
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey McKinnon is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey McKinnon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacey McKinnon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacey McKinnon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey McKinnon works at OBGYN Health Center in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Stacey McKinnon’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stacey McKinnon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey McKinnon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey McKinnon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey McKinnon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Stacey McKinnon?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.