Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Greenwell-Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, APRN
Overview
Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY.
Stacey Greenwell-Osborne works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care118 Patriot Dr Ste 102, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne?
About Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1356809768
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph East
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne using Healthline FindCare.
Stacey Greenwell-Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacey Greenwell-Osborne works at
Stacey Greenwell-Osborne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.