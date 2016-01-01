See All Nurse Practitioners in Bardstown, KY
Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Stacey Greenwell-Osborne works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care
    118 Patriot Dr Ste 102, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

About Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1356809768
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph East

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Greenwell-Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacey Greenwell-Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacey Greenwell-Osborne works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Express Care in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on Stacey Greenwell-Osborne’s profile.

Stacey Greenwell-Osborne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Greenwell-Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

