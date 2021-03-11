Stacey Budke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stacey Budke, LPC
Overview
Stacey Budke, LPC is a Counselor in Saint Louis, MO.
Stacey Budke works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
07/15/201812166 Old Big 07 15 2018 Bnd Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 399-9622
-
2
07/15/201812166 Old Big 15 2018 Bnd Rd # 7, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Directions (314) 399-9622
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacey Budke?
She’s been absolutely amazing with myself and my daughter. I would recommend her to anyone needing help.
About Stacey Budke, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487893715
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacey Budke accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacey Budke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacey Budke works at
13 patients have reviewed Stacey Budke. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Budke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Budke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Budke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.