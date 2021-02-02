Stacey Brophy, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Brophy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stacey Brophy, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Stacey Brophy, CNM is a Midwife in Denver, CO. They specialize in Midwifery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Stacey Brophy works at
Locations
-
1
Denver2055 N High St Ste 140, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 322-2240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Summit Women's Care1721 E 19th Ave Ste 454, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 228-1251
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stacey Brophy?
New to Colorado, checked out Stacey's reviews and scheduled an appointment. I arrived at the clinic and appreciated Stacey's welcoming staff at the front desk. Stacey was able to see me right on time and truly listened to my concerns. Would definitely recommend.
About Stacey Brophy, CNM
- Midwifery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902042393
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- MOUNT MARY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Stacey Brophy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Stacey Brophy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Stacey Brophy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stacey Brophy works at
31 patients have reviewed Stacey Brophy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Brophy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Brophy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Brophy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.