Stacey Bishop, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5
Call for new patient details
Overview

Stacey Bishop, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Elkins Park, PA. 

Stacey Bishop works at Achilles Home Health in Elkins Park, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Achilles Home Health
    Achilles Home Health
8118 Old York Rd Ste D, Elkins Park, PA 19027
(215) 635-3151
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 08, 2019
    If you need care that includes being an Advocate for patients, truly cares and has a great bedside manner. Finally found someone who takes time to actively listen and is assertive with getting results. I HIGHLY RECOMMEND Stacey Bishop, Nurse Practitioner.
    Ruthie in Gilbertsville , PA — Jun 08, 2019
    Photo: Stacey Bishop, CRNP
    About Stacey Bishop, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548555196
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Bishop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Bishop works at Achilles Home Health in Elkins Park, PA. View the full address on Stacey Bishop’s profile.

    Stacey Bishop has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Bishop.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Bishop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Bishop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

