Super Profile

Stacey Baker, LMHC

Counseling
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stacey Baker, LMHC is a Counselor in Worcester, MA. They graduated from University CT Hartford Hosp.

Stacey Baker works at Baker Mental Health Consulting, LLC. in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baker Mental Health Consulting, LLC.
    51 Union St, Worcester, MA 01608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 769-7812

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Addiction
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Massachusetts Behavioral Health Partnership
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Stacey Baker, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265595425
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University CT Hartford Hosp
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stacey Baker, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stacey Baker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Stacey Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stacey Baker works at Baker Mental Health Consulting, LLC. in Worcester, MA. View the full address on Stacey Baker’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Stacey Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

