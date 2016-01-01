See All Occupational Therapists in Philadelphia, PA
Stacey Baer, MSOT Icon-share Share Profile

Stacey Baer, MSOT

Occupational Therapy
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Stacey Baer, MSOT is an Occupational Therapist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Occupational Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Stacey Baer works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates
    925 Chestnut St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bell's Palsy
Facial Nerve Damage
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 1
Bell's Palsy
Facial Nerve Damage
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 1

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome - Type 1 Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Stacey Baer?

Photo: Stacey Baer, MSOT
How would you rate your experience with Stacey Baer, MSOT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Stacey Baer to family and friends

Stacey Baer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Stacey Baer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Stacey Baer, MSOT.

About Stacey Baer, MSOT

Specialties
  • Occupational Therapy
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457633810
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Thomas Jefferson U
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Stacey Baer, MSOT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stacey Baer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Stacey Baer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Stacey Baer works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Stacey Baer’s profile.

Stacey Baer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Stacey Baer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stacey Baer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stacey Baer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Stacey Baer, MSOT?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.