Dr. Stacey Ahrons, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacey Ahrons, PHD is a Psychologist in Rocklin, CA.
Dr. Ahrons works at
Locations
1
Mercy Medical Group - Behavioral Health550 W Ranch View Dr, Rocklin, CA 95765 Directions (916) 924-6400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She's a good listener and asks good questions that make you think about your own self. She does this effective therapeutic method called EMDR that really helps.
About Dr. Stacey Ahrons, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1245319649
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahrons has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahrons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahrons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahrons. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahrons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahrons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahrons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.