Dr. Spencer Rosenberg, PHD
Dr. Spencer Rosenberg, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Roseville, CA.
Lynn Kennedy Baxter2130 Professional Dr Ste 240, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 879-2641Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
I am writing this as the mother of an adult son who began services with Dr. Rosenberg years ago upon referral/recommendation of his psychiatrist. He is the first therapist (after many) who was able to garner the respect of, and make a lasting connection with, my son. He is very knowledgeable, open-minded, and accessible. With his (and his psychiatrist's) guidance and support, my son has made (and sustained) tremendous progress in managing his psychiatric illness. Excellent doctor!
- Clinical Psychology
- English
