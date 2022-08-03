Overview

Spencer Rizk, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 5 years of experience. They graduated from The University of Toledo Medical Center.



Spencer Rizk works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group - Primary Care in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.